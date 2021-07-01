Billion-dollar INOVA Alexandria campus coming to old Landmark Mall

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A billion-dollar project is underway at this closed Landmark Mall for the new INOVA Alexandria Hospital Facility.

Doctor Rina Bansil, President of INOVA Alexandria Hospital, said the campus will be a state-of-the-art facility intended to be an inpatient hospital. It will occupy part of the old landmark mall but not the entire development.

“We will have a 230 bed, inpatient hospital with private rooms,” said Bansil. “In the emergency room, it will be a level two trauma center, as well as will have advanced practices for OB, which is and gynecology cancer services as well as neurosciences and cardiovascular services.”

This is included in a culmination of transformations coming to the old Landmark Mall location, where there are plans to add retails spaces alongside the new campus.

Courtesy: INOVA Alexandria

The planning behind the new campus took many years according to Karl Moritz, Director of Planning and Zoning for the City of Alexandria.

“It’s a culmination of more than 20 years of planning work with the community to envision what they wanted to see in the landmark site, and having that come to fruition is extraordinarily exciting,” said Moritz.

With this new campus, Bansil hopes to bring more space and updated facilities to patients.

“Next year will be our 150th year anniversary,” said Bansil. “So as old as we are as an institution, our current infrastructure is also dated. So by moving to this new campus what we’re really hoping and will be developing is a patient-centered facility.”

Overall, the main goal is to bring a holistic environment that takes care of the entire patient and not just the ailment they’re going in with.

The campus is expected to be move-in ready by 2028.

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook or Instagram.