Billion-dollar deal in the city of Manassas Video

MANASSAS, Va. - The governor of Virginia dropped news about a major investment in the city of Manassas.

Northam announced that Micron Technology will invest $3 billion into its operation in Manassas, creating more than 1,000 new jobs by 2030. Officials say Virginia successfully secured Micron's commitment after the company considered multiple other locations around the world.

"We are quickly becoming, if we haven't already become, a technology hub for employment in northern Virginia. Very simply, this is a big deal," said Harry Parrish, Manassas mayor.

The governor says the expansion will cement the company's position as one of Virginia's largest exporters, as it is expected to increase exports from the commonwealth by more than one billion annually after completion.