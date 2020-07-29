Bill introduced in honor of Virginia doctor who died by suicide

"We would be very very foolish if in talking about the dimensions of the need right now we were not focused upon the needs of our health care providers."

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Senator Tim Kaine is raising awareness to support the mental health of health care professionals. Kaine held a virtual discussion to focus on additional training and resources that are needed to improve health care professionals’ mental health, especially those working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaine is introducing legislation called the Doctor Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act which aims to reduce burnout and prevent suicide among health care professionals. The bill was named in honor of front line physician Dr. Lorna Breen who died by suicide in April in Charlottesville.

Kaine said, “We would be very very foolish if in talking about the dimensions of the need right now we were not focused upon the needs of our health care providers. This is a bill we’re introducing now for a particular reason, and it has a authorized funding level that will go for three years to accomplish some of the goals I’m aiming for.”

Kaine said he will continue to focus his efforts on expanding mental health resources throughout the country.

