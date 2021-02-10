Bill improves local oversight over Virginia businesses with liquor licenses

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia House of Delegates unanimously approved a bill that Northern Virginia Delegate Alfonso Lopez introduced to improve local oversight over businesses with ABC licenses.

Delegate Lopez says he heard from many community members and civic associations in South Arlington who were concerned about “the number of violent crimes and late-night disturbances” at a business that was authorized to serve alcohol.

The Purple Lounge on Columbia Pike, for example, had its liquor license repeatedly revoked and restored before it was permanently revoked in October. “There had been numerous arrests for drug deals, there had been a shooting, someone had died,” Lopez said. The lounge has since closed indefinitely.

The bill expands the definition of criminal blight. “Instead of actually having ‘the use of controlled substances,’ it’s the ‘possession’ of ‘controlled substances,’” Lopez said. “Instead of the ‘repeated malicious discharge of a weapon inside a building,’ it’s simply ‘the discharge of a weapon.’ And it could be in the parking lot as well as inside a building.”

Lopez says he saw similar instances across the Commonwealth as he was drafting the bill. “What you’re trying to do is you’re trying to ensure that the community isn’t suffering from a bad actor establishment; that they feel like they’re safe enough to walk by the parking lot. That they’re able to walk into the establishment itself.”