24-hour violence victim hotline for Spanish speakers coming to Virginia

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — A new bilingual hotline for Spanish speakers enduring violence will soon be available.

The service, provided by the Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center (LVEC), will provide free, 24/7 assistance. Help will be available throughout the entire state of Virginia.

The mission is to ensure that anyone who only speaks Spanish will be able to receive help in their language. The helpline comes after LVEC realized that there wasn’t a service like theirs available

“We noticed that this population wasn’t getting their needs met in terms of victim services,” said Gabriela Telepman, Support Services Coordinator at LVEC. “We’ll be the only 24/7 state-wide bilingual hotline that is equipped to serve Spanish speakers with a Spanish-speaking advocate.”

The helpline will go into affect on January 4.