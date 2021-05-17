Biker dies in Manassas crash

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A man died from his injuries after he lost control of a motorcycle in Manassas Saturday afternoon, Prince William County Police say.

Police say 23-year old Joshua Lee Jackson was traveling south on Hornbaker Road at Industrial Road when he lost control and ran off the right side, where he struck a guide wire attached to an electric pole. Jackson was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Crash investigators say speed was a factor in the crash. An investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories