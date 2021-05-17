Biker dies in Manassas crash

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A man died from his injuries after he lost control of a motorcycle in Manassas Saturday afternoon, Prince William County Police say.

Police say 23-year old Joshua Lee Jackson was traveling south on Hornbaker Road at Industrial Road when he lost control and ran off the right side, where he struck a guide wire attached to an electric pole. Jackson was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Crash investigators say speed was a factor in the crash. An investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.