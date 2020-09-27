Bike group holds their annual ride for charity — from a distance

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Local Virginia bike club, the Potomac Pedalers, completed their 2020 annual Back Yards Century on Sep. 25th — virtually, that is.

Due to COVID-19, the in-person ride was completed from a distance. Riders were able to choose different ride lengths and participated in virtual happy hours and events leading up to the ride.

The event was all to raise money for Phoenix Bikes, an organization that aims to educate children and promote bicycling.

Jason Seligman and Brent Newton, employees at Investment Company Institute, have been participating in the ride for many years. Newton said that although he is glad the event was still held, he misses the connection that comes with riding with other people.

“We weren’t able to get together to ride, but it’s something that we’ve always done. We would spend weekends and go on long rides together, and we can’t do that anymore,” said Newton. “That has taken out some of the comradery which I really do miss.”

Although a little disappointed the ride couldn’t happen in a group, Newton and Seligman say they couldn’t be happier with the charity of choice.

“We really wanted to do something that was community focused, that was outdoor focused, healthy and something that also supported kids at the time,” said Seligman. “Phoenix Bikes does all of that.”

Seligman says that over the past 10 years of ICI participating in the ride, they have raised over $100,000 for charity.