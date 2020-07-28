Beyer proposes stimulus check handouts based on economic conditions

The stimulus checks would gradually lessen as conditions get better, instead of being passed out intermittently.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As Republicans prepared their proposal for a fourth round of stimulus spending on Monday, Virginia Representative Don Beyer and Representative Derek Kilmer of Washington unveiled their Worker Relief and Security Act with a proposal of their own.

“This is the worst economic depression the country has seen since the Great Depression,” said Beyer, the top Democrat of Congress’ Joint Economic Committee. “It could not be clearer in this moment that Congress is making it worse.”

Instead of starting a political battle every time stimulus funds are needed, the legislation would hand out $600 stimulus checks (using CARES Act funding) based on economic conditions and the state of the public health emergency. The stimulus checks would gradually lessen as conditions get better, instead of being passed out intermittently.

“Remember – whatever recovery we saw in May, June and early July was based on the fact that we were extending employment benefits and giving people that extra $600,” Beyer said. Some lawmakers have tossed out the idea of handing out checks that are adjusted to how much the recipient makes. Beyer called that “naive.” The congressman says his bill is a result of many conversations among members of the Joint Economic Committee with “some of the best economists in the country.”

