Beyer, Kaine introduce legislation to address the cost of police misconduct to municipal governments

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Congressman Don Beyer and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine are working on legislation to address the cost of police misconduct to municipal governments.

This push comes from the death of George Floyd neck last summer. According to two Virginia officials, situations like this affected taxpayers in Minneapolis. Although cities and countries are not required to report information about these costs to the federal government, this new legislation would change that according to Beyer and Kaine.

The cost of Police Misconduct act would require.

Congressman Don Beyer said in a statement

“George Floyd and many others most of whom are black and brown would still be alive today if it wasn’t for police misconduct. My hope is we can include this legislation in the police reform bill that Congress has introduced in George Floyd’s honor, so Americans can better understand what police misconduct costs all of us.”