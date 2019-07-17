Berryville Police Department experiences increase in call volume

BERRYVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — When reviewing the Berryville Police Department’s call history, Chief Neal White noticed the department may need an extra hand.

“What we’re experiencing is some growth in our community. Which is a great thing and I know that we have some more developments that are in process so that brings in more residents so that drives our calls for service up,” said White.

For the two past years, they’ve had a 24% increase in the call volume each year.

“We’re talking about 2,000 calls for service annually but when you look at our 2019 data, we were at almost 1,000 calls for service,” said White.

The police department is planning to ask the town for funding for additional officers.

“Recently the public safety committee of the town council discussed how it would address changes in call volume and one of the things that they talked about was looking at a new position in the FY21 budget,” said Berryville town manager Keith Dalton.

According to census data, Berryville’s population increased by roughly 41 percent between 2000 and 2010 and is still steadily growing.

“We want to grow and we want to make sure that we’re bringing new people in, new ideas in but we want to make sure that it’s done at a reasonable rate and that it serves the people of the community and doesn’t detract,” said Dalton.

White says in February, the police department plans to ask the town to add funding for additional officers into their next budget.