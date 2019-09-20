Bell siblings make court appearance following homicide charges

Both defendants are children of Edward Bell, who was convicted of killing a police officer in the 1999

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Two of the defendants accused of breaking into a Winchester man’s home and murdering him back in December appeared in court Friday.

Siblings Edward Bell Jr., 22, and Xavian Bell, 21, are facing several charges, including first degree murder of Jerry Reid Jr., armed burglary, and attempted robbery.

The siblings are the children of Edward Bell, a Winchester man who was convicted and executed for killing Winchester Police Sgt. Ricky Timbrook in 1999.

Edward Bell Jr’s attorney Chris Collins was asked whether he would seek a change of trial venue due to the potential for juror bias in connection with their father’s conviction.

“I’m going to discuss that with my client, and see what options that are available to him to see that he gets the fairest trial possible,” Collins said. “So that is something that is on the table.”

Ronald Johnson, 26, and an unnamed juvenile have also been charged in connection to the murder of Reid.