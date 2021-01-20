Beefed up security on border between Arlington and Washington, DC

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The United States Secret Service’s Joint Transportation Plan, created to ensure a safe and secure Inauguration, was successful thanks to the help of the Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police.

As President Joseph R. Biden faces a divided nation, his inauguration faced physical roadblocks.

The Arlington Memorial Bridge, which connects the Robert E. Lee Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery to the Lincoln Memorial, memorializes the reunification of the United States following the Civil War. The bridge will remain closed until the National Guard is dismissed on January 21.

Meantime, the entrance is guarded by armed National Guardsmen, a fence, and scent dogs.

The Alexandria Police Department and the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office assisted on the George Washington Memorial Parkway. Southbound and northbound ramps to I-66 and I-395 remain closed. Even the Potomac River is being patrolled by boat.

It’s a Herculean effort that’s effectively replaced the usual thousands of spectators we see every four years to eight years with thousands of men and women in uniform.

Its’ also a dramatic push to keep the coronavirus at bay 24 hours after the U.S. reached 400,000 coronavirus deaths.