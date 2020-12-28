Bedford County first responder loses home in Sunday morning fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Members of the Bedford County community are working to raise money for a local first responder who lost his home in a fire Sunday morning.

The Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department says crews responded to Shady Grove Fire Department’s first-due on Lookout Ridge Road on Sunday, Dec. 27, along with the Bedford Fire Department and tankers from fire departments in Hardy, Moneta, and Montvale.

According to Stewartsville-Chamblissburg, units arrived at the scene and found heavy fire throughout a mobile home, which belonged to Stewartsville-Chamblissburg member Joe Moore.

Through a joint effort and extensive overhaul by multiple departments, first responders say they fully extinguished the fire and brought the incident under control without any reports of injuries.

Meanwhile, Stewartsville-Chamblissburg crews reportedly had to clear during the incident to respond to a vehicle crash with entrapment a few miles away.

Rather than accepting online donations for Moore, the department decided to take donations either through the mail or direct delivery to a member. However, make sure the donation is marked specifically for Joe Moore.

“We are requesting cash, gift cards, or just a simple prayer for Joe is fine. Joe is a single man in his 20’s with no children. As most know, Fire, EMS, and Law Enforcement are a tight knit family and we try to take care of each other when a fellow brother or sister is in need,” the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “We appreciate all the support from the members, other departments, and the public thus far. Please keep Joe in your prayers as he works through this life changing event.”

Numerous community members and fire departments in the area have already helped to spread the word about the donations.

If you prefer to donate by mail, you are asked to send the donation to the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Vol. Fire Co. at 7797 Jordantown Road in Vinton, VA 24179.

