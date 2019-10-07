Bayse murder suspect in custody

Larry Little is accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife, Melanie Little.

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WDVM) — The suspect in a Shenandoah County murder investigation is in custody.

Larry Little Jr. turned himself in to West Virginia State Police in Lewisburg, W.Va. on Friday. Little is charged with the second-degree murder of his ex-wife, Melanie Little, of Bayse, Va., according to police.

According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, Little allegedly shot his ex-wife repeatedly. Her body was discovered on the evening of October 1, while deputies were conducting a welfare check on the suspect at the victim’s home on Deloris Road.

“His arrest was without incident,” said Sheriff Timothy Carter in a taped press release posted on the Office’s Facebook page. “I expect his extradition process to begin soon so he can be returned to Shenandoah county.”

The sheriff also thanked the public for their help in locating Little.