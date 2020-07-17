Battle of the Badges blood drive helps collect blood for American Red Cross

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Winchester Fire and Rescue Department and the Winchester Sheriff’s Office hosted a Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, a friendly competition aiming to collect blood donations for the American Red Cross.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a national blood shortage due to blood drives getting cancelled. The unique community aspect of the Battle of the Badges event allowed people who were coming to give blood to pick whether they wanted to be team Fire and Rescue or team Sheriff’s Office.

“Especially given the times right now i feel like this blood drive is extremely important. we’re supporting our first responders who are out there protecting us…. and I think everybody in the community wants to get behind that so what better way to do it than a blood drive,” said Donor Recruitment Lisa Wilt.

Over 100 donors came out to give blood for the American Red Cross.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM