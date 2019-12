Police asking people to avoid the area as they work toward a resolution.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County police have made contact with a man who has barricaded himself in an apartment on the 6400 block of Cheyenne Drive.

Police responded to the incident around 9 p.m. Monday night and ask residents to avoid the area as they work toward a resolution.

This story is developing.