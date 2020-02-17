Bakery Manger facing additional charges for crimes against a disabled employee

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– A bakery manager is facing additional felony charges for assaulting a young woman.

Alberto Figueiredo is facing additional felony charges of object sexual penetration and forcible sodomy against a second disabled adult at the Wildflour Bakery. According to Fairfax officials, the victim told her parents about the incident earlier this month.

Figueiredo was arrested Saturday night at his home now being held at an adult detention center without bond. He is without bond.

Detectives urge those who have any information or may have had inappropriate contact with Figueiredo to call the Major Crimes Division.