Bakery manager charged for inappropriately touching adult with disabilities

Alberto Figueiredo, 73, is facing a felony charge of object sexual penetration towards a disabled adult.

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– A Fairfax man faces charges for inappropriately touching an adult with developmental disabilities.

Alberto Figueiredo, 73, is facing a felony charge of object sexual penetration towards a disabled adult.

Fairfax Officials said Figuerido is the general manager of Wildflour Bakery and the victim worked there. The victim told their parents about the assualt and after an investigation, Figueiredo was arrested and is being held at Fairfax Adult Detention center without bond.

Officials said Figueiredo has been working there over a decade and if anyone has encountered inappropriate contact with him needs to contact detectives.