Bakery manager accused of sexually assaulting employee with disabilities

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The general manager of a northern Virginia bakery is facing a felony charge of object sexual penetration against a woman with developmental disabilities who was employed at the bakery, Fairfax County Police Department said Thursday in a news release.

Police identified the manager as Alberto Figueiredo, 73, of Fairfax, Virginia. According to investigators, the victim told her parents last week she was assaulted by Figueiredo. Both the suspect and the victim work at Wildflour Bakery, where the suspect has worked for over a decade.

Police said they obtained a warrant for his arrest after a “thorough investigation” and he is held without bond at the adult detention center.

Detectives are seeking information regarding this alleged incident as well as any other potential inappropriate contact with Figueiredo. Major Crimes Bureau detectives can be called at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE.