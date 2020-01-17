Bailey’s Elementary students explore ways to help migratory birds

Migratory birds are birds that migrate in the fall, so they migrate from Virginia, Maryland, anywhere in the states

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Second graders at Bailey’s Elementary School are not your average students. Behind their teacher’s door are environmental activists, exploring ways to help protect migratory birds.

“Migratory birds are birds that migrate in the fall, so they migrate from Virginia, Maryland, anywhere in the states, or even from Canada to other places,” teacher Indiana Obando said.

Obando and her students are focusing on birds in Nicaragua traveling to a island called Ometepe. Students at Bailey’s connect with students in Nicaragua about the dangers birds face there during migration.

Nate Ham a student said “We can make sure that Nicaragua kids don’t use sling shots to hurt birds. We want Nicaragua birds to help birds stay alive and have a great time.”

To raise more awareness, students created posters, and families helped donate pencil cases filled with supplies for students to create cases with messages about how to protect the birds.

Bailey’s students have also been partnering with a ornithologist from the Smithsonian National Zoo, who teaches the students about different features of many types of birds.