Baby river otter taken in at Blue Ridge Wildlife Center

BOYCE, Va. (WDVM) — It’s baby river otter season in Virginia, and the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center has been caring for an orphaned North American river otter baby found in Luray, Virginia.

The center currently has a call out to other wildlife centers in Virginia to see if they can take in the baby otter as they need specialized care and other otters to interact with the social species. The wildlife center rarely takes in otters, which is why they are hoping to transport the baby to a more suitable care facility.

If you see any baby river otters or other baby wildlife, you should call the center or an animal control officer before intervening.