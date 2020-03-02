Baby born in the back of a Winchester ambulance

Virginia

The new family reunited with the Winchester fire and rescue crews to celebrate the success of the birth.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester Fire & Rescue crews were reunited with a special resident they helped in January.

Mia McClintock was born January 22 in the back of a Winchester ambulance as her mother, Alisha Remillard, was being transported to the hospital to give birth. Winchester Fire & Rescue crews say that they receive over 4,000 calls every year and that it is rare to receive a call for a woman in labor.

“We didn’t know how far I was when they came to the house and was bringing me but this was my third so I knew what it felt like and they were like put your knees to your chest try to make it to the hospital and I was like nope she’s coming and yeah it was crazy,” said mother Alisha Remillard.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories