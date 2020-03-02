Baby born in the back of a Winchester ambulance

The new family reunited with the Winchester fire and rescue crews to celebrate the success of the birth.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester Fire & Rescue crews were reunited with a special resident they helped in January.

Mia McClintock was born January 22 in the back of a Winchester ambulance as her mother, Alisha Remillard, was being transported to the hospital to give birth. Winchester Fire & Rescue crews say that they receive over 4,000 calls every year and that it is rare to receive a call for a woman in labor.

“We didn’t know how far I was when they came to the house and was bringing me but this was my third so I knew what it felt like and they were like put your knees to your chest try to make it to the hospital and I was like nope she’s coming and yeah it was crazy,” said mother Alisha Remillard.