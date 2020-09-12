AWLA rescues dogs & cats from Beirut, needs donations for care

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — This week, 15 dogs and 18 cats from Beirut, Lebanon arrived at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington needing a home. The blast in August immediately displaced about 300,000 people.

Animals Lebanon rescued the animals. They were flown to the AWLA to receive critical care.

“It’s an awesome thing to be able to help animals that have been impacted by such a devastating accident, and we are really excited to get to know them a little bit better and sort of see their personalities start to blossom,” said AWLA communications specialist Chelsea Jones.

Some of the cats are already available for adoption, a few of them still need to be spayed or neutered, but Jones says they’re going to be ready to go home very soon. As for the dogs, they may need a little more attention; one dog tragically lost its owner in the blast.

“The dogs are probably going to take a little bit longer, a lot of them have been through a lot, and they’re all very nervous, so most of them will be going into foster homes, to kind of relax, you know, build their confidence,” said Jones.

AWLA needs your help to support these animals on Saturday. You can participate in their virtual Walk for the Animals and donate online.