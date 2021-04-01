AWLA offering 50% off dog adoption fees

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA) is cutting its adoption fees in half starting Friday through April 9 to make space for the transport of dogs coming from Texas.

In February, many families in Texas were impacted by the snowstorm and power outages, causing some to surrender their pets or move to emergency housing where they could no longer have pets. Shelters across the country have stepped up to find these pets a new home.

So far, AWLA has received 20 cats from Texas.

“We really need the space to be able to help those shelters in Texas and other areas that have been a little harder hit by the pandemic, and you know, financial situations. So we can help them out and take in those dogs that need a second chance at a life up here in Northern Virginia,” said Chelsea Jones, spokesperson for AWLA.

AWLA makes sure every dog finds a home through foster or adoption, they never euthanize animals. To learn more about AWLA, click here.