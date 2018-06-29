Award-winning artist returns to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley Video

WINCHESTER, Va. - The Museum of the Shenandoah is holding a one-day show and trunk sale for the Winchester-based artist and designer Neena Jhaveri.

The museum store has been carrying Neena Jhaveri's work since it opened in 2005, after Jhaveri moved to Winchester from Ahmedabad, India in 1988. Today, her work can be found across the country at museums and botanical gardens, such as Monticello and the Denver Art Museum.

What started as pottery has grown over the past 13 years to include clothing, jewelry and house-ware. Fans can buy everything from plates and earrings to scarves and essential oil diffusers.

Despite her continued success, she still uses flowers, herbs and plants from the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley's own botanical garden in her pottery. She says that when she takes walks through the botanical gardens, it's as though nature speaks to her.

"It's almost like nature wants to be glorified," Jhaveri said. "I think it has found a perfect match for me to work with them and glorify them."

The show will be held in the lobby of the museum and is free to the public. Jhaveri herself will be at the show from 10 a.m. to noon for a meet and greet.