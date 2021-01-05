Authorities warn residents to watch out for scams

MANASSAS CITY, Va. (WDVM) — Last week, the Manassas City Police Department received a report from a resident who received a fake letter sent from Dr. Pepper with a check for $2,000 enclosed. The letter told the resident if they put Dr. Pepper decals on their car, they could deposit the check into their bank account. The only stipulation, the letter asked the resident to send $500 to a “decal specialist” to have the decals made for their vehicle.

WDVM spoke to the Manassas City Police Department for more details.

“From just our research, the FTC has sent out to the public that there’s many different forms of the scam that includes letters, social media requests to you, and emails. If you do accept them, they will send you money to put different companies on your vehicle, but in turn, it’s all a scam,” said Officer Andrew Seskey, Manassas City Police Department.

If you come across a scam like this, authorities advise you to call your local police department’s non-emergency line and report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).