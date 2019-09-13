Attempted armed robbery suspect sought by Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who attempted an armed robbery around 1 p.m. Friday at the Sunoco located on W. Church Road in Sterling, Virginia.

The Sherrif’s Office said the suspect showed a firearm and demanded cash, then fled in an unknown direction. He’s described by authorities as a white man, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and he was unshaven. Schools in the immediate area were placed on brief lockdown as a precaution.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, no one reported injuries and nothing was taken. Detectives are looking into whether the incident is connected to a similar attempted robbery that happened the same day in Leesburg at the Loudoun Checks Cashed. Leesburg Police said in that incident, the suspect entered the business around 11:15 a.m. Friday and fled the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective M. Grimsley at 703-777-1021.