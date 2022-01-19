AT&T and Verizon pause 5G delay at certain airports after airlines raise alarm

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) –Two weeks ago airlines made a deal with AT&T and Verizon to delay the rollout of 5G service and one day before that time period ends, the carriers announced they are delaying the rollout at certain airports.

The nation’s largest airlines shared concerns that 5G signals could possibly interfere with safety equipment pilots rely on and want this new 5G service to be banned within two miles of airport runways. Airport leaders even went as far as to writing a letter to President Biden, to ask for immediate intervention.

“We believe that with continued cooperation we can chart a path forward, but certainly minimizing flight disruptions, and ensuring safety and travel is a top priority,” said White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki.

In statements AT&T and Verizon shared their frustration with the FAA especially since 40 other countries have been able to safely deploy 5G technology without travel disruptions.

“It’s a precautionary concern, the Americans are very concerned about it,” said Captain Mike Vivian, Analyst on 5G interference. “but in this country, and indeed, I think, mostly in Europe, there hasn’t been a recorded case of any interference in what’s called an altimeter.”

In the meantime AT&T and Verizon say they will work with federal regulators to settle the dispute. But amid this uncertainty, some international airlines canceled flights for Wednesday.

Neither AT&T nor Verizon’s statements detailed which airports would be limited from the 5G service, or for how long. But according to a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, Reagen Washington National and Dulles International Airport are currently not affected by the 5G rollout.