ASP School officials say distance learning for next school year is “very likely”

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– Arlington Public Schools will likely start the new 2020-2021 school year with students staying at home.

Arlington Public Schools are planning three scenarios to start the fall school year. In home distance learning, returning to the classrooms, or a combination of the two said soon to be new Superintendent Dr. Francisco Duran.

With distance learning being a likely scenario according to school officials, APS is awaiting guidance from the Virginia Department of Education in June.

Starting the school year with distance learning, should public health officials advise us it is not safe to reopen. Based on current conditions, this is a likely scenario and we are preparing for a distance learning model that includes synchronous instruction of new content said current Superintendent Cintia Johnson.