Ashes 2 Art: How Fairfax County Fire & Rescue is supporting each other through COVID-19

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A program called Ashes 2 Art helps first responders in the DC-Metro area get involved with art projects to reduce stress. It started as a Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Behavioral Health Program, and has been serving the greater Northern Virginia area for the last six months as part of Northern Virginia Emergency Medical Services.

In September of 2018, Ashes 2 Art opened an art exhibit of Fairfax County firefighters’ art pieces in a Reston art gallery. Technician Theresa Ruffo-Swanson was part of the exhibit, and, with the help of a group of colleagues, has started a program for first responders dealing with the pandemic.

“This COVID situation can make you more prone to those feelings at times — the anxiety parts of this kind of get ratcheted up as we deal with this stuff — so that art outlet is really, at least for me, it creates that separation from the anxiety portions that can build up and it gives you a way to drone that out,” said technician Aaron Miller.

Dubbed the “Mandala Challenge,” staff members from 39 participating fire stations and two administrative buildings are tracing objects onto paper and coloring them in. The hope is to combine all the artwork and put it into a workbook that will eventually raise money for their Firefighter Fund, a pool of money to help firefighters in need. “That’s how we’re getting a lot of people on board,” said firefighter and Mandala Challenge organizer Rosemary Dawley. “Firefighters innately want to be there for each other and other people and so knowing that this is something that will benefit our own people, they’re kind of like, ‘OK, I can get on board with that.’”

The Mandala Challenge is being organized by members of the fire department’s Peer Support Team, who have also participated in Ashes 2 Art. Ruffo-Swanson says each member delivered five to seven outlines, short instructions, paper, and drawing materials to the battalions. Ruffo-Swanson says they picked mandalas because they’re easy to do and they wanted to roll out the challenge as quickly as possible.

“Since we can’t actually go into stations and things of that nature right now because we don’t want to create additional exposures we were looking for something that could be fun and a little stress relieving for those who might embrace the opportunity,” Ruffo-Swanson said.

“They either do it at the station or they take it home and they can do it with their kids so either way they’re being exposed to something that could take self care of themselves,” said Julianne Thomesheski, firefighter, paramedic, and an organizer of the Mandala Challenge.

Local artist Kathy Sullivan is the program manager of Ashes 2 Art, and says through COVID-19 she’s been serving firefighters, paramedics, police officers, airport authority staff and others in the D.C. Metro Area. She’s gotten involved with the Mandala Challenge by providing supplies and other resources.

Ashes 2 Art is continuing to support its participants over Zoom. “We’ve offered art classes online. Some people have brought their families in, which has been really cool,” Sullivan said. “We’ve offered technique options for people that might want to learn some relaxing or stress work; some self care, in case they’re interested. That’s had some great response.”

“They’re my heroes,” said Sullivan. “On a daily basis. I think COVID has created kind of a — it’s gone into their home life. One of our things is ‘creation to counterbalance the destruction of their job,’ so we know that there’s destruction. If we can do some sort of construction we’re hoping to balance that out.”