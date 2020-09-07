Ashburn woman pleads guilty to PPP loan fraud

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — An Ashburn woman pleads guilty to $1.4 million in Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud.

According to court documents, Monika Jaworska pleaded guilty on fraud charges on September 3rd after obtaining $1.4 million in loans from the PPP program. The PPP program is a federal initiative aimed at helping businesses pay employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her husband, Tarik Jaafar, pleaded guilty to the same charge last month. From April 13th to May 6th the couple submitted 18 separate PPP applications according to officials, to 12 financial institutions to seek loans averaging $6.6 million dollars. Officials said the couple will be sentenced in November and face a maximum of 5 years in prison.

Officials said investigators have frozen or recovered all of the money, including $30,000 seized during their arrest at JFK Airport in New York as they attempted to flee to Poland. The couple will be sentenced in November and face a maximum of five years in prison.