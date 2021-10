ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — Police said that an Ashburn teenager was charged with sexual battery and abduction after an incident with another student from Broad Run High School.

The report said that the suspect, a 15-year-old boy, forced the victim into a classroom and “inappropriately touched her.” The victim reported it to a school resource officer.

The suspect is currently being held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center.