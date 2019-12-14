Ashburn sidewalk project now approved by Loudoun County board members

The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2020

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM)– On Friday, Loudoun County residents and board members celebrated the start of construction on the Ashburn Road sidewalk, which will make it safer for pedestrians.

Loudoun board members shoved their shovels into the dirt to break ground on a project that took five years of patience before receiving approval. The Ashburn road sidewalk project will improve pedestrian access and safety for those walking and riding bikes on the east side of Ashburn. It will also provide a safe, accessible route for those with disabilities.

Jim Zeller, assistant director of Loudoun County Department of Transportation said “The project will build curb and gutter along the side of Ashburn Road. It will have 88 compliant ramps at each of the street intersections and it will also include drainage improvements.”

The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2020.