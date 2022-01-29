Ashburn pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — There was an armed robbery of a pizza delivery person Friday night.

On Jan. 28, around 11 p.m., police said, the victim reported making a delivery to a home in the 44200 block of Huron Terrace in Ashburn. Two people approached the victim at one point. One of them showed an alleged handgun.

Three other suspects in all dark clothing with facial masks attempted to steal the victim’s vehicle before leaving the scene in a black Dodge Charger from the 1980s.

During the robbery, the attackers grabbed the delivery items and the victim’s cellphone.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective R. Schmidt at 703-777-1021.