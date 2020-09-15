Ashburn man pleads guilty in May stabbing

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — An Ashburn man who stabbed three people earlier this year pleaded guilty.

18-year-old Erick Joya-Morales was charged with three counts of aggravated malicious wounding. On September 10th Joya-Morales pleaded guilty to a single charge of unlawful wounding, according to relations district court officials.

The altercation happened May 8th near Blossom Hill Terrace, when two of the three victims were stabbed. According to defense attorney Tony Parcha, Joya-Morales was viewed as the aggressor against one of the victims but acted in self-defense against the other two.

He has been held without bond at the Loudoun County Detention Center since May.