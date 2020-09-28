Ashburn man charged with obscene exposure will soon plead guilty to felony

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM)– Six misdemeanors against an Ashburn man who allegedly exposed himself to two women were dropped this week, but he is expected to soon plead guilty to a felony.

In July, Jerson Montoya-Mendoza was charged with six counts of simulated masturbation and one count of displaying an obscene image while inside a vehicle. In General District Court on Wednesday, prosecutors said they would not pursue those charges. Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney John Boneta said a plea deal was in place and that many of those misdemeanor charges will be brought back in Circuit Court. Boneta said Montoya-Mendoza is also set to plead guilty to a felony in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.