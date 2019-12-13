Ashburn man charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An Ashburn man was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence due to his alleged involvement in a single-vehicle crash killed a Maryland woman.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office determined Brian M. Foley, 31,was driving and the victim, Heather L. Wren (Guzman), 31, was a passenger during the crash.

According to their investigation, Foley was driving eastbound on Ashburn Farm Parkway between Starflower Way and Summerwood Circle on November 16 when his car left the roadway and became airborne before striking a utility pole and driving through a residential fence. The crash occurred around 1:49 a.m.

Foley and the victim were both thrown from the car during the crash, and she died at the scene. Foley is held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.