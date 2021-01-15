Ashburn man charged for money laundering over dating site

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An Ashburn man has been arrested for money laundering on an online dating site.

63-year-old William Gladden was charged with three counts of money laundering and obtaining money by false pretenses, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. The 60-year-old victim said Gladden asked her to give him money to help with a business.

Mike Chapman, Sheriff said, “We just want people to be aware of this, we want to make sure that people are wary about sending money to someone they never met in person or anything by wire transfer, pre-paid money card, cryptocurrency, handwritten checks or money orders. We want to make sure that people just don’t do that unless they actually know, met the person, have the confidence to trust in what there doing.”

Gladden is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.