Ashburn man arrested on slew of charges

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM)– A 22-year-old man was arrested early this Thursday morning in Ashburn after being discovered unconscious in his vehicle.

Mason Walley has been charged with driving while intoxicated, assaulting law enforcement and two counts of obstruction of justice.

Around 2 a.m., deputies found a vehicle stopped in the roadway on Russell Branch Parkway and Clairborne Parkway.

Deputies found Walley unconscious inside and when they woke him up, he moved his vehicle forward, striking a nearby police cruiser and causing minor damage. Officials say Walley also resisted several attempts to remove him the vehicle.

He is now being held at the Loudoun County Detention Center.