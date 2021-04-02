Ashburn man arrested for sexually assaulting child, police search for additional victims

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office stated on Friday that they arrested 57-year-old Leon Bressert of Ashburn for sexually assaulting a child.

Police said that Bressert is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and has been charged with aggravated sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a child.

According to police, the assaults happened between 2009 and 2011 but were only recently reported to law enforcement. Detectives also confirmed that there are other sexual asssault victims whose identities they are trying to determine.

Police ask that anyone who has information about these assaults or was a victim contact Detective S. Coderre at (703) 777-1021.