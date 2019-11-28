Ashburn man arrested after hours-long standoff

He became "disorderly and refused commands by law enforcement to exit the home."

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An Ashburn man refused to leave his house when confronted by police, causing a long standoff with authorities Thursday morning.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says a resident of MacGlashan Terrace called to report that a bullet had come through a shared wall in their home overnight.

When law enforcement arrived and tried to talk to next-door neighbor 30-year-old Bernard Ofori around 9 a.m. Thursday, he became “disorderly and refused commands by law enforcement to exit the home.”

He was seen holding a gun. Negotiators communicated with him until he eventually left the house.

Nearby neighbors were evacuated to a nearby school during the standoff.

Ofori faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm.