Ashburn man arrested after he fled from Sheriff’s Deputy

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An Ashburn man is behind bars after evading from a Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Deputy.

Ronald B. Smith, 47, was arrested Friday after a car chase ended on Va. Route 28 southbound near the Dulles Toll Road.

Smith was arrested and charged with assault of a law enforcement officer, felony eluding, reckless driving, obstruction of justice, and driving without a driver’s license.

Smith was also wanted in Fairfax County for reckless driving and felony eluding.

According to the report, a caller reported the accused nearly struck them and another vehicle. LCSO Deputy located a vehicle that matched the report’s description stopped at a gas station near Gloucester Parkway and Ashburn Village Boulevard.

When the deputy approached the suspect, there was a struggle before the suspect allegedly struck the deputy multiple times. The suspect then allegedly closed their car door, catching the officer’s hand, and began to flee, according to LSCO.

Authorities chased the vehicle down Russell Branch Parkway onto Loudoun County Parkway, Va. Route 7. The pursuit ended at Va. Route 28 southbound.

The suspect lost control of the vehicle near the Dulles Toll Road and began to flee on foot. When the suspect was in custody, they continued to struggle and allegedly disobeyed commands from deputies.

Smith and the deputy involved was treated at a local area hospital for injuries received during the conflict.

Smith is being held in the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center’s custody on no bond.