Ashburn local wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars competition

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — Last month, WDVM covered the beginning of local Steve Weiss’s journey on Food Network’s Halloween Wars. The final episode of the competition aired on Sunday, and Weiss and his team, Mummies Rejects, brought home the big win.

Weiss crafted beautiful sugar pieces for the final challenge, blowing the judges away with his impressive technique. Weiss tells WDVM his team had some issues to overcome during the final competition since his teammates accidentally broke some of his sugar pieces, causing him to scramble and even burn himself pretty severely.

Team Mummies Rejects Sugar Expert Steve Weiss at work during Episode 5 and finale Spine Chiller challenge “Look Out!!!”, as seen on Halloween Wars, Season 10.

Weiss said he has experienced getting all the way to the end and not winning, which he admitted is a really terrible feeling, so he’s extremely thrilled he was on the other end of winning the competition this time.

He said he plans to donate his winnings, but has not yet picked out a charity, “I really feel close to the communities and we want to do our best to give back. Being a teacher I know about giving back and giving to the community, trying to give knowledge out, and I just know it’s a good thing to do, and for me, it’s a good thing for me to do,” said Weiss.

Weiss said, for him, the competition isn’t about the money or winning, but a way to hone his skills while networking with other talented professionals.