Ashburn football coach charged with embezzlement

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — A youth football coach was charged Feb. 5 with embezzlement after he was found to have personally used thousands from the Ashburn Youth Football League.

Louis E. Turpin III, 46, turned himself in, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, for embezzling $7,500 from the team’s accounts.

According to the sheriff’s office, league officials discovered an unusual pattern in the financial records earlier this year. After an investigation, the office concluded that Turpin wrote checks for personal expenditures from the team’s accounts in 2019.

Turpin has been charged with two counts of embezzlement. However, he has been released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on his own recognizance.