FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The crisis in Ukraine may seem far away, but the war hits close to home for many students in Fairfax County. Now, teachers are changing their curriculum to help students better understand the conflict and foster discussions in the classroom.

When Oakton High School government teacher, Eliot Waxman, created his course syllabus in the beginning of the year, a war between Russia and Ukraine wasn’t in the lesson plan.

As the situation in Ukraine changes by the day, Waxman is finding ways to keep coursework current with world events.

“This class is designed to help students become global and ethical citizens,” said Waxman. “To do that, I have to figure out a way to make learning authentic for students.”

This week’s lesson plan facilitated discussion around President Biden’s State of the Union address on the conflict abroad. The homework assignment is to write their ideas to solve the conflict to the president, and the students will then act as members of congress.

“I’m now asking them to communicate their ideas to the president in a formal letter,” said Waxman. “They’re going to turn this idea into a piece of legislation, like ‘This is what I think we should be doing.'”

Senior Ryan Tully says Waxman’s class allows him to think and speak freely about current events and conflicts in the world. Tully says the assignments have allowed him to be well-informed on the war in Ukraine when speaking to friends and family.

“This has definitely helped me be more knowledgeable because this class can prompt me to look up more things,” said Tully. “We’ve actually had to do some research about these topics.”

In a world where high school students are frequently on social media, Waxman also stresses the importance of Russian misinformation, and how to spot what’s fact from fiction on these platforms.

“I had read early on about what Russia was doing to provide that misinformation, to provide propaganda, and warned the students that they had to be incredibly skeptical,” said Waxman.

The teacher says he is often asked what the future may look like. Despite the unknowns going on in the world, Waxman says his students have him optimistic for what’s to come — and believes they can change the world for the better.

“They’re the antidote to all the negativity and depressing things that we tend to live with,” said Waxman. “I am incredibly grateful to work with such smart kids.”