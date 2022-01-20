As moving rates skyrocket, moving companies experience long-haul trucker shortage

GREATER DMV REGION (WDVM) — As the real estate market booms, moving companies are seeing a shortage of long-haul truck drivers.

Chuck Kuhn, head of DMV-based JK Moving Services, says an estimated one thousand families a day are moving to southern states, like Florida and Texas — some of the highest business volumes he has seen in years.

With the high demand for moves and a shortage of drivers, Kuhn is sweetening the deal, in hopes to recruit at least 100 more CDL drivers for his company.



“To combat the driver shortage, we’re instituting a $100,000 minimum guarantee compensation for our long-distance drivers. That’s twice the national average for compensation for long-distance drivers,” said Kuhn.

The move comes as a way to attract customers by offering a competitive salary and 401k benefits, compared to other companies in the industry.

“It has really picked up our applications. We have a number of drivers coming in,” said Kuhn.

If you do plan to move, Kuhn says to be flexible with dates.

“It’s critical that customers who plan to move during the pandemic plan in advance,” said Kuhn. “Try and stay away from moving the last week of the month. That’s a very high demand period.”