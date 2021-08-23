As Fairfax County Public Schools students head back, some see school bus delays

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Similar to many districts across the nation, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) is facing a bus driver shortage.

The county is seeing higher than average shortages and is actively seeking to fill positions. The first day back of school on Monday saw delays ranging from 45 minutes to as long as an hour and ten minutes.

FCPS officials say traffic on the roads causes a domino effect, causing delays in other bus schedules.



“We’ve had a few real challenges…Many parents are bringing their children to school because they know we have the shortage, they’re assisting us with that,” said Jeff Platenberg, Assistant Superintendent, Facilities and Transportation Services. “It all adds up to that word we all love here in the DMV — traffic.”

Parents are encouraged to monitor the FCPS School Bus Delay website to track their scheduled pick up times.