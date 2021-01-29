ArtsFairfax grants over $500K of emergency relief funds to artists

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — ArtsFairfax, a nonprofit local arts agency, has created an emergency relief and recovery grant program, awarding over $567,138 to 59 art organizations and 29 individual artists.

It’s not news that local artists and art organizations have been struggling to support themselves and their staff throughout the pandemic. The Virginia arts industry has felt a loss of nearly $19 million and the majority of art organizations have been forced to temporarily close.

“Last March, 98% of arts organizations shut their doors,” said Linda Sullivan, president and CEO of ArtsFairfax.

Nonprofits like ArtsFairfax have governmental and privately donated funds to help support artists. They say they’re doing everything they can to help.

“We know that the organizations have been spending through their reserves to pay their staff as much as possible. There have been a lot of furloughs a lot of layoffs, people in the arts are really hurting,” expressed Lisa Mariam, director of grants and services for ArtsFairfax.

But it’s not just artists who benefit from these grants. One grant recipient, Music for Life, gives low-income students guitar lessons at no cost.

“I understand that food security and housing is a tremendous problem, but if you take money away from the arts and the other after school programs that are sustaining the kids, you may feed a few more families, you may house a few more families, but you’re going to lose a much larger number of kids because you took their lifeline away,” said Skip Chaples, president of Music for Life.

Charles said we tend to pick out what we consider are big problems to give to, arts and music are often forgotten about. But for some kids, that’s all they want.

“That’s what these kids need more than anything else right now. They can forget about being a little hungry if they’re having fun with their friends, if they’re socializing, if they’re continuing to learn and enjoy,” stated Chaples.

