CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The Spring Capital Art and Craft Festival is back at the Dulles Expo Center, and a handful of artists here are using this opportunity to help Ukraine.

The Spring Capital Art and Craft Festival feature over 200 artists with various art pieces, including handmade jewelry, paintings, and more.

One artist Christine Lush-Rodriguez is using her platform to assist with Ukraine relief efforts.

“I wanted to get back out there making my artwork, and it was very convenient for me to be able to donate money after this weekend to the Ukrainian relief process,” said Christine Lush-Rodriguez.

Many artists like Christine are using this event to help the people of Ukraine.

“As an artist, I can’t do much and being able to do something even in a small little part. I feel like it will really help in my little way,” said Christine Lush-Rodriguez.

The event will run through Sunday. For more information on attending and purchasing a ticket, visit www.capitalartandcraftfestivals.com.