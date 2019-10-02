Artist is making her “stamp” on her city’s reputation with “manhole t-shirts”

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — After artist Christine Grubbs made the move from Milwaukee to Manassas, it didn’t take her long to fall in love with the city.

“It’s one of the best things I ever did. This is just an awesome, awesome town,” Grubbs said. She’s making other people love it, too…in an unusual way.

When she’s not working as a photographer, volunteering for Historic Manassas, or working in downtown shops, Grubbs is on her hands and knees in the early hours of the morning…rolling ink over manhole covers and stamping them onto t-shirts and sweatshirts.

She got the idea from a Facebook post. Artists have done similar work in Berlin and Paris. “The whole point of doing the t-shirt is to get people to come down here and enjoy this town, because I feel like it embraced me when I moved here and I feel like it can embrace you, too,” said Grubbs.

Councilmember Ian Lovejoy is a fan. “We want to give our artists freedom throughout the city to do things within reason,” said Lovejoy. “I thought [the shirts] were brilliant. I thought it was a great way to promote the city, they’re eye-catching, they’re creative…everything you want in cool attire.”

Her merchandise is available at Knock on Wood in historic downtown, and will also be available at the city’s First Friday event on October 4.